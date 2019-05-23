Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Chicago Network Anchors will battle 18 holes of golf to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Proceeds will benefit Cal’s Angels mission of granting wishes, raising awareness and funding research to help kids fighting cancer. Each team consists of 3 News Anchors + a Chicagoland Golf Pro competing for the most birdies and funds raised.

To support your favorite Chicagoland News Station pledge per birdie or make a donation!

This is a Private Event – Not Open to the Public